Cryptocurrency prices today were mixed with Bitcoin trading almost flat at $47,071, down about 0.4%. The world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency is up about 2% in 2022 (year-to-date or YTD) so far. It is about 30% far away from its record high of near $69,000 it had hit in November last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Bitcoin continued a consolidation phase around the $47K to $48K level as the RSI remained in the oversold zone at nearly 70. The daily trend for BTC has formed a classic triple bottom pattern and going by the momentum, we expect BTC to break above $50,000 soon. The next resistance for BTC is expected at $48,600," said Siddharth Menon, COO of WazirX.

"Bitcoin continued a consolidation phase around the $47K to $48K level as the RSI remained in the oversold zone at nearly 70. The daily trend for BTC has formed a classic triple bottom pattern and going by the momentum, we expect BTC to break above $50,000 soon. The next resistance for BTC is expected at $48,600," said Siddharth Menon, COO of WazirX.

On the other hand, Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain and the second-largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, rose marginally to $3,391. Meanwhile, dogecoin price gained more than 2% to $0.14 whereas Shiba Inu was also trading over 2% higher at $0.000027. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The performance of other digital tokens improved with Solana surging more than 11% whereas Polygon, Litecoin, Stellar, Cardano, Uniswap also rose over the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the global cryptocurrency market capitalisation was above the $2 trillion mark at $2.25 trillion, more than 2% change in the last 24 hours, as per CoinGecko.

