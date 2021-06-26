Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Cryptocurrency >Bitcoin slips toward $30,000 as strategists flag near-term risks

Bitcoin slips toward $30,000 as strategists flag near-term risks

Premium
The largest cryptocurrency fell as much as 6% to $30,296 on Saturday after dropping almost 8% on Friday
2 min read . 02:26 PM IST Bloomberg

Bitcoin has halved from a peak near $65,000 in April, hurt by a cryptocurrency clampdown in China, tightening regulatory scrutiny elsewhere and concerns that the servers underpinning the virtual coin consume too much energy

Strategists are struggling to see a turnaround ahead for Bitcoin, at least for now, as the digital coin hovers around the $30,000 level.

Strategists are struggling to see a turnaround ahead for Bitcoin, at least for now, as the digital coin hovers around the $30,000 level.

The near-term setup is “challenging," a JPMorgan Chase & Co. team including Josh Younger and Veronica Mejia Bustamante wrote in a note Friday, while Fundstrat Global Advisors LLC’s David Grider recommended reducing risk or buying some protection.

The near-term setup is “challenging," a JPMorgan Chase & Co. team including Josh Younger and Veronica Mejia Bustamante wrote in a note Friday, while Fundstrat Global Advisors LLC’s David Grider recommended reducing risk or buying some protection.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Also read: Is Paraguay set to make bitcoin legal tender? Don't bet on it

The JPMorgan team said blockchain data suggests recent cryptocurrency sales were made to cover losses and that “there is likely still an overhang of underwater positions which need to be cleared through the market."

Bitcoin has halved from a peak near $65,000 in April, hurt by a cryptocurrency clampdown in China, tightening regulatory scrutiny elsewhere and concerns that the servers underpinning the virtual coin consume too much energy. The prospect of reduced emergency stimulus amid the recovery from the pandemic has also emerged as a possible obstacle for the most speculative investments.

Still, the JPMorgan strategists pointed to stability in the Bitcoin futures market as a positive factor, alongside the possibility of increased production costs as China’s crackdown pushes Bitcoin mining abroad. Some researchers argue the marginal production cost plays an important role in Bitcoin prices.

So while the “cryptocurrency market shows signs that it is not yet healthy, it does also appear to be beginning the process of healing," they wrote.

The largest cryptocurrency fell as much as 6% to $30,296 on Saturday after dropping almost 8% on Friday. Other coins were also under pressure, with Ether dropping more than 5%. Some chart watchers view the $30,000 level as key for Bitcoin, contending a decline below it could open the way to retreat to $20,000.

`
MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Consumer spending is primed to fuel summer growth

Premium

The ‘Great Reshuffling’ is shifting wealth to the exurbs

Premium

Remote work is the new signing bonus

Premium

How AI Is taking over our gadgets

Grider, lead digital asset strategist at Fundstrat, noted that a large short position has been building again on the crypto exchange Bitfinex -- and said the last time there was a similar situation, negative news out of China took prices lower.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!