Bitcoin slips under $20,000 amid contagion risks in cryptocurrency market3 min read . Updated: 20 Jun 2022, 02:54 PM IST
- No.2 token Ether at one point shed 7.8% but held above $1,000. Altcoins like Solana, Cardano and Dogecoin declined
Listen to this article
Bitcoin's (BTC) price was just under the symbolic level of $20,000 in early London trading hours – roughly the peak of its charge to its previous record in 2017 – amid weak macroeconomic sentiment and contagion risk from within the cryptocurrency market.