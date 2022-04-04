Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Cryptocurrency prices today were mixed with Bitcoin above $45,000 mark. The digital token was trading almost flat at $45,931. The world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency is down about 0.6% in 2022 (year-to-date or YTD) so far. It is about 30% far away from its record high of near $69,000 it had hit in November last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"On the daily timeframe, the BTC trend can be seen retesting the previous breakout level. The next resistance is expected at $48,600 and next support is expected at $34,200 level," said Siddharth Menon, COO of WazirX.

"On the daily timeframe, the BTC trend can be seen retesting the previous breakout level. The next resistance is expected at $48,600 and next support is expected at $34,200 level," said Siddharth Menon, COO of WazirX.

On the other hand, Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain and the second-largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, surged more than a per cent to $3,490. Meanwhile, dogecoin price gained by nearly 4% to $0.14 whereas Shiba Inu was also trading over 2% higher at $0.000027. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“With Ethereum transitioning to the Proof-of-stake(PoS) mechanism, the use cases for ETH will go up considerably and we could see its dominance against Bitcoin grow even stronger," Menon added.

The performance of other digital tokens were mixed with Polygon, Litecoin, Stellar, Cardano, Uniswap, Terra also trading with gains whereas Solana, Terra, Polkadot slipped over the last 24 hours. The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation was above the $2 trillion mark as it rose to $2.25 trillion, more than a per cent change in the last 24 hours, as per CoinGecko.

(With inputs from agencies)

