Bitcoin slumps 10% to trade at $54,333, registers heaviest weekly loss since FTX collapse in 2022

Bitcoin slumped over 10 per cent at one point before paring some losses to trade at $54,333 on August 5. The cryptocurrency has shed 13.1 per cent over the past seven days — its worst week since the FTX collapse in 2022.

Livemint
Updated5 Aug 2024, 09:07 AM IST
Bitcoin lost more than 10% before paring losses to trade at $54,333 in Singapore on August 5. It has shed 13.1% in the past seven days — its worst week since the FTX collapse in 2022.
Bitcoin lost more than 10% before paring losses to trade at $54,333 in Singapore on August 5. It has shed 13.1% in the past seven days — its worst week since the FTX collapse in 2022.(Reuters / Florence Lo)

Bitcoin tumbled over 10 per cent at one point, before bouncing to trade at $54,333 at 9.17 am in Singapore on August 5, Bloomberg reported. The digital currency in fact had its worst week since the FTX collapse shook crypto markets in 2022, losing 13.1 per cent over the past seven days, it added.

The world's largest cryptocurrency is under pressure due to risk aversion in global markets, and even smaller tokens such as Ether and meme-themed Dogecoin sank under “heavy losses”, the report said.

Ether slid to its weakest since mid-January and was last down 16 per cent at $2,300, Reuters reported.

Also Read | Goldman Sachs economists lift ‘limited’ US recession risk to 25%

Concerns Over Economic Outlook, AI

According to Bloomberg, growing concerns around the global economic outlook and questions of a possible bubble created by heavy investments into artificial intelligence (AI), have pushed global stock selloffs and impacted the crypto side as well.

Further, markets have displayed “skittishness” given the tense geopolitical situation in the Middle East, and while they await the United States Federal Reserve's (Fed) upcoming policy meet outcome.

Bond traders have amplified bets on US interest-rate cuts beginning in September to support economic expansion. The volatility in stock markets has “increased the likelihood of less restrictive monetary policy coming sooner rather than later — a good thing for crypto,” Sean Farrell, head of digital-asset strategy at Fundstrat Global Advisors LLC told Bloomberg.

Also Read | IIHL fails to deposit money, RCap admin tells NCLT; IIHL denies contempt charge

Bitcoin's Position

In the US, Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) saw their largest outflows in around three months on August 2. Its moving average price also slumped, with Tony Sycamore, market analyst at IG Australia Pty, noting that the technical chart pattern “opens the way for a deeper pullback” toward $54,000.

The token hit a record $73,798 high in March 2024, but has since been pulled back by various factors including uncertainty ahead of the US presidential elections race in November. Notably, Republican candidate Donald Trump has positioned himself as “pro-crypto”, while opponent and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris has yet to outline her policy stance on digital assets, Bloomberg report said.

The cryptocurrency is off nearly 20% from its March 2024 high, as per the Reuters report.

Also Read | Paris Olympics 2024 medal tally: Here’s how India, others have done on Day 9

Also hanging over the market are possible sales of Bitcoin seized by governments and the risk of a supply overhang from tokens returned to creditors through bankruptcy proceedings.

Bitcoin is still a lucrative investment. Its year-to-date (YTD) advance has moderated to around 25 per cent, compared with gold's 18 per cent ascent and a 9 per cent climb in global stocks, the Bloomberg report added.

(With inputs from Bloomberg and Reuters)

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:5 Aug 2024, 09:07 AM IST
HomeMarketsCryptocurrencyBitcoin slumps 10% to trade at $54,333, registers heaviest weekly loss since FTX collapse in 2022

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

158.20
03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
-4.85 (-2.97%)

Bharat Electronics

302.95
03:54 PM | 2 AUG 2024
-8.2 (-2.64%)

Indian Oil Corporation

177.20
03:56 PM | 2 AUG 2024
-2.55 (-1.42%)

Tata Motors

1,096.90
03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
-47.7 (-4.17%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

ADANI WILMAR

383.00
03:29 PM | 2 AUG 2024
34.8 (9.99%)

PCBL

376.95
03:44 PM | 2 AUG 2024
30.4 (8.77%)

Jammu & Kashmir Bank

116.95
03:47 PM | 2 AUG 2024
7.55 (6.9%)

One 97 Communications

526.75
03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
29.55 (5.94%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    71,093.000.00
    Chennai
    71,932.000.00
    Delhi
    71,023.000.00
    Kolkata
    71,583.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue