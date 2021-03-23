Bitcoin slumps after Fed chief warns of cryptocurrency risks

“The new segment of tokens related to NFTs (non-fungible tokens) is making enormous noise which has created a significant FOMO in spite of the traders seeing this to be the value identification phase. There have been numerous pictures and voice clips, which got sold and bought over the NFT supporting platforms on the blockchain. This not only helps the NFT tokens to identify their own value but even the actual tokens representing the artworks are getting evaluated through auctions as well. From the way this part of the industry is growing, it is likely that the NFT will create the same buzz as the DeFi created about a year ago," Vishwanath added.