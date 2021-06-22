Bitcoin tumbled on Monday to a two-week low on China's expanding crackdown on bitcoin mining, as investors grew more uncertain about the future of the leading cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin fell as low as $31,333, a two-week trough, dragging down other cryptocurrencies. It was last down 10.7%, its largest daily percentage loss in a month.

The world's biggest cryptocurrency has lost more than 20% in the last six days alone and was at half its April peak of almost $65,000. Year to date, it remained up about 11%.

Some bitcoin investors were concerned further losses could be in store due to a chart formation known as a death cross which occurs when a short-term average trendline crosses below a long-term average trendline.

China has been tightening its crackdown on cryptocurrencies. On Friday, authorities in the southwest province of Sichuan ordered bitcoin mining projects to close.

In other cryptocurrencies, ether, the token used for the Ethereum blockchain, dropped to a five-week low of $1,890. It was last down 14.3% at $1,922.05.

