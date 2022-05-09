This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Most major virtual coins were under pressure over the weekend and the downbeat mood carried over into Monday.
XRP price fell by 4.66%, Terra was down by 2.84%, Solana fell by 4.68, Caradano was down by 7.04%, Avalanche fell by 5.85%.
Other cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin fell by 3.36%, and Shiba Inu was down 8.34%.
Equities in Asia and Europe also dropped, with the Nikkei gauge down 2.5% and the Stoxx Europe 600 Index falling 1.5%.
Bitcoin has largely followed the negative trend in equity markets as investors across asset classes respond to signals of further interest rate rises.
‘Crypto still classed as a risk asset’
"I think everything within crypto is still classed as a risk asset, and similar to what we've seen with the Nasdaq, most crypto currencies are getting pummelled," said Matt Dibb, COO of Singapore-based crypto platform Stack Funds.
Dibb said other factors in the decline over the weekend - bitcoin closed on Friday around $36,000 - were the crypto market's notoriously low liquidity over the weekends, and also short lived fears that algorithmic stablecoin called Terra USD (UST) could lose its peg to the dollar.
Stablecoins are digital tokens pegged to other traditional assets, often the U.S. dollar.
Tightening monetary policy to combat inflation
Tightening monetary policy to combat runaway inflation and ebbing liquidity are turning investors away from speculative assets across global markets. Adding to the caution around digital assets, the value of TerraUSD or UST, an algorithmic stablecoin that aims to maintain a one-to-one peg to the dollar, slid below $1 over the weekend before recovering.
UST is closely watched by the crypto community both because of the novel way in which it maintains its 1:1 dollar peg, and because its founders have set out plans to build a reserve of $10 billion worth of bitcoin to back the stablecoin, meaning volatility in UST could potentially spill over into bitcoin markets.
“In light of fears of rising inflation, most investors have taken a risk-off approach -- selling stocks and cryptos alike in order to cut down risk," said Darshan Bathija, chief executive of Singapore-based crypto exchange Vauld.
Rising interest rates are giving individual and institutional investors pause for thought about the crypto market outlook, according to Edul Patel, chief executive officer of Mudrex, an algorithm-based crypto investment platform.
“The downward trend is likely to continue for the next few days," he said, adding Bitcoin could test the $30,000 level.
The token would hit its lowest level since July 2021 if it weakens below $32,970. Bitcoin’s 27% decline in 2022 compares with a retreat of more than 10% in global bonds and shares, and a 2.5% advance in gold.
Bitcoin’s recent decline puts it at risk of firmly dropping out of the range where it’s been trading in 2022, completely reversing the bull run that drove the token to a record of almost $69,000 in November.
With its 40-day correlation with the S&P 500 stock benchmark at a record 0.82, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, any further hit to equities sentiment would risk dragging Bitcoin down as well.
A correlation of 1 means two assets move in perfect lockstep; a reading of -1 means they move in opposite directions.