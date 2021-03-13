Bitcoin snaps five-day rally after flirting with record high

“The bears’ last stand is the $57,800 level, and it looks like we might be seeing that battle play out before the week is over," said Matt Blom, global head of sales trading at EQUOS. “On the downside, continued selling above $57,000 will see us slip back towards $56,620 and potentially $55,000. Any move below here will be supported by dip-buying bulls and dip-buying bears alike."