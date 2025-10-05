Bitcoin soars past the $125,000 mark, hitting a new all-time high

Bitcoin has reached its latest record all-time high on October 5, crossing the $1,25,000 mark milestone amid investor rush during the United States government shutdown, according to a Bloomberg report.

The world's largest cryptocurrency recorded $1,25,689 apiece on October 5, soaring past its previous record of $1,24,500 in August 2025, it said.

According to data on Coinmarketcap, Bitcoin rose 2.04 per cent in 24 hours, hitting near $125,700. At time of writing, at 1.10 pm on October 5, the token was at $1,24,710, with market cap of $2.48 trillion.

Interestingly, investors are holding the token, with trade volumes at $57.94 billion — down 29 per cent from the previous day, Coinmarket showed.

Why has Bitcoin price jumped today? The Bloomberg report added that the upward surge in Bitcoin came through support from the stock markets and as investors rush to park money in assets amid uncertainty due to the US government shutdown.

Geoff Kendrick, global head of digital assets research at Standard Chartered Plc told the publication that the “shutdown matters” even as Bitcoin has seen steady rise through the year as Donald Trump ushered in a “crypto friendly” administration.

Further, according to Coinmarketcap, Bitcoin also rose on inflows from exchange-traded funds (ETF), which amounted to $3.24 billion in institutional inflows last week. Further, hopes of a US Federal Reserve rate cut have risen in October, taking Bitcoin prices upward.

Coinmarketcap's analysis stated that sustained ETF buying absorbs available supply and creates upward pressure. Bitcoin’s market cap now rivals silver’s, reinforcing its “digital gold” narrative.

The analysis also noted that the surge in price could further fuel FOMO-driven buying toward $1,35,000 levels, but overextension raises correction risks.