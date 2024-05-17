Bitcoin soars to $66,000 level, market cap hits $1.309 trillion; where are prices headed?
Looking ahead, the long-term prospects for Bitcoin remain tied to its fundamentals, including its limited supply and growing adoption as a store of value and hedge against inflation, according to Siddharta Gupta, SVP, Business and Strategic Alliances, CoinDCX.
Bitcoin prices demonstrated resilience on Friday, returning from the previous day's dip. This recovery, coupled with the positive inflows into spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) for the fourth consecutive day, signals a promising trend for investors.
