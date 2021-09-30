Bitcoin stalls as US, China go after cryptocurrencies

The governments of the two largest economies in the world took direct aim at bitcoin and the cryptocurrency market. In the U.S., agencies like the Securities and Exchange Commission have promised a crackdown on the sector. The Treasury Department is preparing a report on stablecoins—digital currencies that tout values fixed to the dollar—amid concern about their potential to cause problems in both crypto and traditional markets. And powerful U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.) has emerged in Congress as a vocal critic of cryptocurrencies.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}