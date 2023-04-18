Bitcoin stalls near $30,000 after biggest drop in over a month

Bitcoin stalls near $30,000 after biggest drop in over a month2 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 07:56 PM IST
Bitcoin, the largest digital currency, rose as much as 3.5% to $30,478 on Tuesday in New York, after sinking 3% a day earlier in its worst drop since March 9. Ether and an index of the top 100 digital assets also posted gains
Bitcoin’s 2023 rebound has resumed after stalling around the closely watched $30,000 level, despite the latest US crypto crackdown and a more sober assessment of the outlook for Federal Reserve monetary policy.
