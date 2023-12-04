Bitcoin strikes 19-month high of $41,000: What's driving this surge?
Bitcoin surged over 140% this year, outperforming stocks and gold, amid optimism for further gains. The industry is hopeful that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates and that there will be increased demand from exchange-traded funds.
Bitcoin has jumped more than 140% this year to outstrip other investments like stocks and gold, and optimism for further gains is high.
