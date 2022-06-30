On the current market performance, spokesperson at WazirX Trade Desk said, "Bitcoin had dipped below $20K momentarily yesterday, before recovering back. The crypto markets remained largely unfazed by the recent liquidation of the crypto hedge fund, Three Arrows Capital(3AC). The market sentiment has not changed much either, remaining deep in the “extreme fear" zone. On the hourly time frame, the BTC trend has formed a channel pattern, consolidating between $20K and $22K. The daily RSI is hovering around the 25 levels, reeling in the oversold zone. The next key support is expected at $14,000."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}