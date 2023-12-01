Bitcoin surges 2.87% to its highest level this year
The surge in Bitcoin's value marks its peak since May 2022 just before the disruption of the TerraUSD stablecoin ecosystem
Bitcoin rallied to its highest price in 2023 as the cryptocurrency jumped 2.87% to a high of $38,834 on Friday. The surge in Bitcoin's value marks its peak since May 2022 just before the disruption of the TerraUSD stablecoin ecosystem, causing a ripple effect in the sector and initiating a gradual decrease in asset values. The second-largest token by market cap Ethereum is also doing well and is trading above the psychological benchmark of $ 2,000 with a price being $2,090.4 on 1 December.
