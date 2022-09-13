Bitcoin surges above $22,000 while ether slips. Check cryptocurrency prices today2 min read . Updated: 13 Sep 2022, 09:00 AM IST
- Bitcoin is currently trading above the $22,000 level
Bitcoin extended a rally amid a brighter mood in global markets and as traders await US inflation data and monitor a seminal upgrade of the Ethereum blockchain. The world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency was trading more than 1% higher at $22,198. The global crypto market cap today was above the $1 trillion mark, even as it was down over a per cent in the last 24 hours at $1.1 trillion, as per CoinGecko.