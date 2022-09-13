"Bitcoin has been showing signs of little optimism with increasing buying strength over the past few days. BTC is currently trading above the $22,000 level as the relief rally continues after a period of consolidation. If BTC manages to hold above the current level, the next immediate resistance of BTC could be at $24,000. However, unlike BTC, Ethereum fell as uncertainty increases ahead of the Merge. If ETH can hold above the $1,689 level today, it may bounce back to the $1,700 mark. But if it fails to do so, one can expect the test of a critical support level at US$1,650," said Edul Patel, CEO and Co-founder, Mudrex.