Home / Markets / Cryptocurrency /  Bitcoin, Terra, XRP surge while Shiba Inu slips. Check cryptocurrency prices today

Bitcoin, Terra, XRP surge while Shiba Inu slips. Check cryptocurrency prices today

1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Livemint

  • Bitcoin, world's most popular and largest cryptocurrency is down about 10% in 2022 (year-to-date or YTD) so far

Bitcoin surged on the news of US President Joe Biden's order that outlined the US government's strategy on digital assets. Bitcoin price today were trading over 4% higher at $40,900. The world's most popular and largest cryptocurrency is down about 10% in 2022 (year-to-date or YTD) so far.

The US President has signed an executive order requiring the government to assess the risks and benefits of creating a central bank digital dollar, as well as other cryptocurrency issues. His order will require key agencies to prepare reports on "the future of money" and the role cryptocurrencies will play.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the effort would “promote a fairer, more inclusive, and more efficient financial system" while countering illicit finance and preventing risks to financial stability and national security.

The executive order is part of an effort to promote responsible innovation but mitigates the risk to consumers, investors and businesses, Brian Deese, director of the National Economic Council, and Jake Sullivan, White House national security adviser, said in a statement.

On the other hand, Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain and the second-largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, also gained 2% to $2,668. Dogecoin price rose marginally to $0.11 whereas Shiba Inu traded almost flat at $0.000023.

The performance of other digital tokens were mixed as Avalanche, Polygon, Cardano, Litecoin prices declined while Stellar, XRP, Uniswap, Solana, Polygon, Polkadot were trading with slight gains and Terra jumped 7% over the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the global cryptocurrency market capitalisation surged but remained below the $2 trillion mark at $1.88 Trillion, over 2% change in the last 24 hours, as per CoinGecko.

(With inputs from agencies)

