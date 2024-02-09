Bitcoin surges past $46,000, close to month-highs on ETF inflows, plans for halving
Bitcoin's rally continues, reaching $46,166, with smaller tokens also seeing gains. The launch of US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds and the conversion of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust into an ETF has attracted $8 billion in net inflows.
Bitcoin, the largest digital asset, achieved a one-month high by surpassing $46,000 on February 9. This upward trend is supported by steady inflows into several United States funds for the cryptocurrency and increasing attention on the upcoming halving scheduled for April, Bloomberg reported.
