Bitcoin surges to $66,000, market cap crosses $2.5 trillion
Bitcoin surged to a peak of $66,319 during the session, marking a 6.4% increase to $66,254. At its current market value, Bitcoin sits approximately 4% below its record peak of $68,999.99, achieved in November 2021.
Bitcoin, world's foremost cryptocurrency in terms of value, surged to a two-year peak, crossing the $66,000 threshold. This surge came as a substantial influx of funds propelled it tantalizingly close to its all-time highs.
