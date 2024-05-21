Bitcoin surges to $71,000 level today; what's driving the rally?
The crypto market is surging as investors react to a torrent of good news. ETH has skyrocketed 19% in 24 hours to surpass $3,700, while Bitcoin has crossed $71,000, up nearly 8%.
Bitcoin (BTC) soared above $71,000 early Tuesday, reaching its highest level since early April, while Ether jumped more than 19% to $3,700. This surge followed Bloomberg analysts increasing the likelihood of a spot ETH exchange-traded fund (ETF) being approved in the U.S. to 75%.
