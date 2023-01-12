Bitcoin advances for 9 straight days, trades above $18,000. Check crypto prices2 min read . Updated: 12 Jan 2023, 09:12 AM IST
- Bitcoin has advanced for nine straight days, the longest such streak since 2020, according to data compiled by Bloomberg
Bitcoin price today gained to trade above $18,000 as the world's largest and most popular digital token was trading with gains of more than 4% at $18,224. Bitcoin has advanced for nine straight days, the longest such streak since 2020, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Bitcoin has added more than 10% this month and second-largest token Ether about 17%.
