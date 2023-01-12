Bitcoin advances for 9 straight days, trades above $18,000. Check crypto prices

"Bitcoin (BTC) traded above $18,000 and experienced an upward movement in the past 24 hours. Despite initially facing resistance at that level, it eventually broke through. Overall, BTC started the year on a positive note. It was trading at around $16,500 on January 1st, but by the end of the first week, it had increased to nearly $17,000. BTC's existing market capitalization is above $335 billion. However, its dominance over other cryptocurrencies (altcoins) is around 39%, which is a 1% decrease since last week," said Edul Patel CEO & Co-Founder, Mudrex.