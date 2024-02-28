Bitcoin surpasses $59,000 mark for the first time
Bitcoin experienced its fifth consecutive day of surge, nearing the $60,000 mark on Wednesday. This upward momentum was fueled by inflows into new U.S. spot bitcoin exchange-traded products, propelling it by 39.7% throughout February. If sustained, this would mark Bitcoin's most substantial monthly rally since December 2020.
