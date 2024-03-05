Bitcoin surpasses $69,000 mark, beating record of $68,991 in Nov 2021
Bitcoin surged to an all-time high surpassing $69,000, driven by increased accessibility for trading and constrained supplies of the world's largest cryptocurrency, on Tuesday. The price of Bitcoin soared to $69,191.94, surpassing its previous record of $68,991 set in November 2021.
