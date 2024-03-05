Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Cryptocurrency/  Bitcoin surpasses $69,000 mark, beating record of $68,991 in Nov 2021

Bitcoin surpasses $69,000 mark, beating record of $68,991 in Nov 2021

Livemint

Bitcoin surpasses $69,000 mark, beating record of $68,991 in Nov 2021

Bitcoin

Bitcoin surged to an all-time high surpassing $69,000, driven by increased accessibility for trading and constrained supplies of the world's largest cryptocurrency, on Tuesday. The price of Bitcoin soared to $69,191.94, surpassing its previous record of $68,991 set in November 2021.

This surge was propelled by investors channeling funds into U.S. spot exchange-traded cryptocurrency products and the anticipation of potential declines in global interest rates.

Following the approval of 11 spot Bitcoin ETFs by the Securities and Exchange Commission in late January, investor interest has surged. However, the market subsequently experienced a downturn, with Bitcoin trading lower. Presently, Bitcoin is priced at $68,440.

