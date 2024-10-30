Bitcoin teases record high near $74,000, ETF inflow continues as US election uncertainty causes churn

US Bitcoin ETFs attracted $870 million in net inflows, their third-highest daily total. Bitcoin is flirting with its year-high of $74,000 amid speculation and uncertainty due to the United States elections.

Livemint
Updated30 Oct 2024, 02:45 PM IST
Bitcoin churned near $72,480 as of 6 am on October 30 in London.
Bitcoin churned near $72,480 as of 6 am on October 30 in London.(Image: Pixabay)

The world's largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, teased close to its all-time high of $74,000 on October 30, touching as close as $72,480 as of 6 am in London, according to a Bloomberg report.

The token was close to its all-time peak recorded in March — $73,798 — and has seen a 73 per cent hike this year, galloping ahead of gold and equities in terms of returns.

Also Read | Bitcoin surpasses $71,000 for first time since June; What’s driving the rally?

US Bitcoin ETFs Get Third-Highest Inflow

Further, US Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) saw their third-highest daily inflow of $870 million on October 29, Bloomberg data showed. Total subscriptions in the 12 funds, including those issued by BlackRock and Fidelity, have combined exceeded $23 billion, it added.

And Nick Forster, founder of crypto trading platform Derive.xyz, in a note, said that he sees signs of Bitcoin options having around "a one-third chance" of moving over 10 per cent upwards in price on election day (November 5).

Also Read | Alphabet beats sales estimates on Google Cloud growth, shares rise 5%

Impact of US Elections

Some analysts cite Republican nominee Donald Trump’s elevated odds in election betting markets for the growing demand for Bitcoin exposure. He embraced digital assets during campaigning, turning the token into a so-called Trump trade.

While Trump is ahead in prediction markets, polls show a neck-and-neck race against Democratic candidate Vice President Kamala Harris, who has pledged to support a regulatory framework for the crypto industry.

Also Read | Elon Musk buys secret property worth ₹300 crore for his 11 children

Visa, Coinbase Offer Crypto Purchases via Debit Cards

Meanwhile, in related industry news, Visa Inc. is allowing customers with eligible debit cards to deposit funds into their Coinbase Global Inc. accounts.

"This new development allows for the real-time flow of funds for customers in the US and European Union," the company said in a statement.

Eligible Visa debit card holders can now “take advantage of trading opportunities day and night,” as per Yanilsa Gonzalez Ore, head of the Visa Direct business for North America.

Visa, which powers the Coinbase debit card, said customers will also be able to buy cryptocurrencies on Coinbase with an eligible debit card and cash out their money from the platform to a bank account, also via the card.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:30 Oct 2024, 02:45 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsCryptocurrencyBitcoin teases record high near $74,000, ETF inflow continues as US election uncertainty causes churn

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics share price

289.45
03:04 PM | 30 OCT 2024
5.85 (2.06%)

Tata Motors share price

841.70
03:04 PM | 30 OCT 2024
-1.35 (-0.16%)

Tata Steel share price

149.15
03:04 PM | 30 OCT 2024
-0.9 (-0.6%)

Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

318.80
03:04 PM | 30 OCT 2024
-1.85 (-0.58%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

UTI Asset Management Company share price

1,296.00
03:00 PM | 30 OCT 2024
93.8 (7.8%)

Coforge share price

7,751.30
02:59 PM | 30 OCT 2024
-4.2 (-0.05%)

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

1,220.55
02:59 PM | 30 OCT 2024
-13.1 (-1.06%)

City Union Bank share price

174.35
02:59 PM | 30 OCT 2024
-2.6 (-1.47%)
More from 52 Week High

Honeywell Automation India share price

45,253.90
02:57 PM | 30 OCT 2024
-3735.15 (-7.62%)

Multi Commodity Exchange Of India share price

6,427.90
02:59 PM | 30 OCT 2024
-406.35 (-5.95%)

Hitachi Energy India share price

13,521.55
02:59 PM | 30 OCT 2024
-763.1 (-5.34%)

Dixon Technologies (India) share price

14,207.50
02:59 PM | 30 OCT 2024
-724.1 (-4.85%)
More from Top Losers

Poonawalla Fincorp share price

372.30
02:59 PM | 30 OCT 2024
32.9 (9.69%)

Action Construction Equipment share price

1,291.30
02:59 PM | 30 OCT 2024
107.75 (9.1%)

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price

155.70
02:59 PM | 30 OCT 2024
12.2 (8.5%)

Poly Medicure share price

2,774.65
02:59 PM | 30 OCT 2024
206.65 (8.05%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    80,475.00670.00
    Chennai
    80,481.00670.00
    Delhi
    80,633.00670.00
    Kolkata
    80,485.00670.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.