Bitcoin to Ethereum to Dogecoin plunge up to 45% in big crypto crash: 10 points

Bitcoin plunged almost 30% to $31,000, wiping out more than $500 billion in value from the coin’s peak market value. It has erased all the gains it clocked up following Tesla Inc.’s Feb. 8 announcement that it would use corporate cash to buy the asset and accept it as a form of payment for its vehicles. Ethereum, the second-biggest coin, sank more tha 40%, while joke token Dogecoin lost 45%.

