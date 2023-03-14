Bitcoin tops $26,000 as sentiment stays upbeat after US steps2 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 08:00 PM IST
- The virtual digital tokens market stabilized after a jittery week that saw three crypto-friendly banks in the US collapse as local regulators took steps to shore up the nation’s banking sector
Bitcoin climbed to $26,000 for the first time since June on growing optimism that the digital-asset sector will weather the recent turmoil in the US financial system.
