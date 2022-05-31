Bitcoin tops $32,100, m-cap crosses $674 bln: How tax is calculated on BTC gains

Suppose you have purchased two bitcoins at ₹2 lakh, each of ₹1 lakh. If you decide to sell one bitcoin at ₹30,000, i.e. at a loss of ₹70,000, i.e. when the bitcoin price goes down. In the same year, the price of the other bitcoin held rises, and you sell it at ₹150,000, so there will be earnings or profit of ₹50,000. So for calculating the income tax liability, there will be zero tax on the loss of ₹70,000 incurred by the sale of the former bitcoin. And for the profit earned of ₹50,000 on selling the latter bitcoin, it will show the tax liability of ₹15,000 (30% tax rate).

