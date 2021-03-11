Bitcoin tops $57,000 as US passes $1.9 trillion stimulus package

“Since 13 March, 2020, the percentage of BTC's supply on exchanges has done nothing but tumble lower and lower. Last March, we saw this percentage rise to a historic high of 16.7%, only to then tumble down to today's three-year low of 13% amid what is currently an epic bull market rally. Given that a rise in on exchange balances is often associated with market participants moving coins onto an exchange to cash out, the dwindling number of coins on exchanges suggests that market sentiment is still incredibly bullish," Kraken said in a note.