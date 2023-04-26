Bitcoin touches $30,000 for second time in April

Bitcoin touches $30,000 for second time in April2 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 06:49 PM IST
- This is the second time Bitcoin has hit the $30,000 mark this month after being stuck between $26,500 to $29,400 during March
Bitcoin touched $30,000 on Wednesday are traders indicated that they anticipate the Federal Reserve to infuse capital into the economy in the near future due to indications of another US bank failure. This is the second time the cryptocurrency has hit the $30,000 mark this month after being stuck between $26,500 to $29,400 during March.
