Bitcoin touches $64,000 on soft US jobs data, market cap rises to $1.265 trillion
World's largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin experienced a 1.5% increase, reaching $64,340 on Monday, whereas the second-largest digital token, Ethereum, saw a 3% rise, reaching $3,184.
Major cryptocurrencies experienced a rally on Monday following the release of softer-than-anticipated US jobs data, which revived expectations that the Federal Reserve might consider easing rates within the year.
