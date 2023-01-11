Bitcoin trades above $17,000; Shiba Inu surges 6%. Check cryptocurrency prices today2 min read . Updated: 11 Jan 2023, 08:17 AM IST
- The global cryptocurrency market cap today was up nearly a per cent in the last 24 hours to $893 billion
In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin price today gained with the world's largest and most popular digital token trading with gains of nearly 2% at $17,429. Overall, the global cryptocurrency market cap today remained below the $1 trillion mark, even as it was up nearly a per cent in the last 24 hours to $893 billion, as per the data by CoinGecko.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started