"Bitcoin saw a significant increase in value as it broke through an important resistance level at $17,400 on Tuesday. The rally occurred over the weekend, which propelled the price past this key level. This spike in value could be attributed to the accumulation of whales since the past two days. If bitcoin can maintain this upward momentum, it could potentially reach the resistance level of $17,500 by the end of the week. Ethereum, after a successful implementation of Merge, it is now gearing up for the launch of the Shanghai public testnet in February, which will improve its ability to process high volume transactions while also reducing costs," said Edul Patel CEO & Co-Founder, Mudrex.