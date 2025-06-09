Businesses are bingeing on crypto, dialing up the market’s risks
Vicky Ge Huang , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 09 Jun 2025, 05:12 PM IST
Summary
More than 60 companies with no prior ties to the crypto market have embraced the so-called bitcoin treasury strategy popularized by Michael Saylor.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Buying bitcoin is becoming a fad for a growing list of companies that have nothing to do with crypto but believe digital assets can boost their stocks.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story