Businesses are bingeing on crypto, dialing up the market’s risks

Some industry players argue these companies are courting disaster. For one, they say, digital assets have a history of volatility. If the price of bitcoin or another crypto token were to fall sharply, the selloff might also pull down the value of a company’s stock. More troubling, though, is that a steep decline might also compel companies to sell their tokens—accelerating the selloff—especially if they borrowed heavily to acquire their crypto in the first place. For students of financial history, it is a familiar refrain.