Bitcoin tumbles 10% off its peak in less than a week to trade at $65,300. Check details here
The recent drop in the price of bitcoin is attributed to the profit-booking and US inflation data release, while a number of crypto analysts predict further losses in the days ahead before the rebound.
In the past less than a week, bitcoin has dropped over 10 percent from its all time high of $73,083 it hit on March 13 at trade at $65,300 in the early hours on Sunday.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started