Bitcoin tumbles after China says to crack down on mining, trading activities

China's Financial Stability and Development Committee, which is chaired by Liu, said on Friday it will resolutely prevent and control financial risks, and singled out bitcoin as the asset it needs to regulate more.
His remarks came days after China banned financial institutions and payment companies from providing services related to cryptocurrency transactions, and warned investors against speculative crypto trading, according to three industry bodies.
Rival cryptocurrency ether also came under pressure, falling 8.4% to $2,533.
