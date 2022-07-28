Bitcoin vs Dogecoin: Which cryptocurrency to choose in volatile market

Tesla had invested $1.5 billion in Bitcoin in the first quarter of 2021. In its SEC filing on July 25, Tesla said, during the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 period, it recorded an impairment loss of $170 million as well as realized gains of $64 million in connection with converting its holdings of digital assets into fiat currency. In the first half of 2022, Tesla also realized gains of $128 million in connection with converting our holdings of digital assets into fiat currency, further, the company recorded $23 million and $50 million, respectively, of impairment losses on bitcoin. Also, the company recorded other expenses of $36 million during the three months ended June 30, 2022, related to the recent employee terminations.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}