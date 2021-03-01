Bitcoin whales are a mixed blessing

A medium of exchange has value if people accept it for things of value. Acceptance doesn’t have to be voluntary; in the U.S. we have legal tender laws. In the absence of government coercion, Bitcoin nodes support the network’s consensus rules by engaging in economic activity. The power to control the protocol is held by those willing to take Bitcoin in exchange for goods, services, or release from ransomware.

