Bitcoiners get lower cost alternative with CME micro futures

Micro Bitcoin futures will be one-tenth the size of one Bitcoin and settle on a cash basis, the exchange said in a statement Tuesday. The current notional contract is about $300,000, while the micro futures will be about $6,000 at current levels, according to Tim McCourt, global head of equity products at CME. This will allow participants to use them for smaller trades with greater precision and risk management.

