Bitcoin’s bull run screeches to a halt; drops 7 per cent in a day to trade at $67,830
Bitcoin hit the highest-ever level of $73,000 on Wednesday following the release of CPI data. Experts believe that the price drop on Friday is the upshot of profit-booking that usually follows a bull run.
Bitcoin has unceremoniously declined by 7.5 percent in one day to trade around $67,830, CoinDesk data shows. The price of bitcoin even dropped to as low as $67,000 before recovering in the later part of the day.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started