Bitcoin's dominance still strongest in crypto market despite slumping below $29k

Bitcoin is glorified crypto in the blockchain market. Despite its mysterious bubble-like nature, Bitcoin has paved the way for many more unique cryptos and platforms in the blockchain industry over the past few years. However, with market sentiments highly risky, Bitcoin as well faced heats of bears and it has its moments. On Friday, Bitcoin is trading below the $29,000-mark. But that has not stopped Bitcoin's dominance from shining in the market.

