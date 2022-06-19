Bitcoin’s ferocious selloff pauses as crypto enjoys a bounce

The world’s largest cryptocurrency climbed as much as 12% early Sunday, recouping some of its losses from a steep drop Saturday that sent the token to as low as $17,599. It stood at $19,500 as of 9:15 a.m. in New York. Ether, which touched as low as $881 in the selloff, climbed 15% to $1,040, while alternative coins from Avalanche to Solana also enjoyed gains. Even with the bounce, Bitcoin is down almost 40% this month and more than 70% from its all-time high reached in November.