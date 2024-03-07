Bitcoin’s price is surging. What happens next?
Summary
- The cryptocurrency is up by 63% this year
For a brief moment, everyone who owned bitcoin had made money from it. On March 5th the crypto token rose to an all-time high of just above $69,000—a level sure to delight the meme-loving crypto-crowd—before slipping back a little. The record capped a remarkable comeback from the dark days of November 2022, when interest-rate rises were crushing risk appetite and ftx, a crypto exchange, had just gone bust. At the time, buying bitcoin on such exchanges seemed like little more than a fun and novel way to get robbed.