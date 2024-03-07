Bitcoin’s price is surging. What happens next?

Bitcoin has been in existence for 14 years. The elegant mechanism by which it validates itself and supply grows has never been hacked, meaning that the token is not going anywhere. Yet it is now obvious that it is of pretty limited use for payments, as it is restricted by both the high costs and slow speed of transactions. Those trying to build applications on top of blockchains are not doing so using bitcoin either. With the creation of etfs, it is now clear that bitcoin is an investment asset and nothing more. So after this initial surge of interest, what will its returns look like?