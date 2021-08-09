Bitcoin’s Rebound to 3-Month High Has Bulls Eyeing $50,000 Again

Meanwhile, traders are watching Bitcoin’s charts for clues as to where it could go next. The coin’s 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows it’s overbought, though it breached its 200-day moving average line amid the rally. The coin could still find resistance there -- as it did in May -- though a sustained position above it would be considered a bullish development. Many are eyeing $50,000 as the next key threshold.

