OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Cryptocurrency >Bitcoin's record price unsustainable without lower volatility: JPMorgan
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Bitcoin's record price unsustainable without lower volatility: JPMorgan

1 min read . Updated: 17 Feb 2021, 03:28 PM IST Tom Wilson, Reuters

Bitcoin's charge to a record north of $50,000 isn't sustainable unless the cryptocurrency's price swings cool down quickly, JPMorgan analysts said in a note

LONDON : Bitcoin's charge to a record north of $50,000 isn't sustainable unless the cryptocurrency's price swings cool down quickly, JPMorgan analysts said in a note.

The world's biggest digital currency hit a record of $51,300 on Wednesday after smashing the $50,000 mark for the first time a day earlier, fuelled by signs it is winning acceptance among mainstream investors and companies.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Bitcoin's three-month realised volatility, or actual price moves, is 87% versus 16% for gold - an asset proponents say it could threaten, the US investment bank said in a note published on Tuesday.

The value of all bitcoin in circulation has swollen to $900 billion from $200 billion in September, the analysts said. The $700 billion jump has come the back of a total flow of just $11 billion from institutional investors into major trusts and futures markets.

Bitcoin's limited supply - based on "miners" producing a set number of new coins - has led to a holders charging a premium on bitcoin coming to market, JPMorgan said. Retail flows may have also magnified institutional flows, it added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout